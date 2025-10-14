Rubicon Research IPO booked 104x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Rubicon Research IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the Rubicon Research, a pharmaceutical company, is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The mainline offering closed for public subscription on Monday, October 13, 2025, and received a robust response from investors.

Investors can check their allotment status on the official portals of the NSE, BSE, or through MUFG Intime India, the registrar handling the issue, once the process is complete.

Steps to check Rubicon Research IPO allotment status on BSE:

Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown

Select 'Rubicon Research' from the list of available issues

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Fill in the Captcha for verification

Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status

Steps to check Rubicon Research IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime:

Go to the official MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Rubicon Research’ under the list of IPOs

Enter your application number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC

Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your allotment status

Rubicon Research IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Rubicon Research were trading at ₹612 apiece in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹127 or 26.19 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹461 to ₹485.