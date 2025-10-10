Midwest IPO: Midwest, a quartz processor catering to the solar gas and engineered stone industry, has set the price band for its ₹451 crore maiden public issue at ₹1,014 to ₹1,065 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each.

The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 2.3 million equity shares of face value of ₹250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.9 million equity shares aggregating to ₹451 crore. Kollareddy Rama Raghava Reddy and Guntaka Ravindra Reddy are the promoter selling shareholders.

Incorporated in 1981, Midwest is engaged in the business of exploration, mining, processing, marketing, distribution, and export of natural stones. The company produces and exports Black Galaxy Granite. It operates 16 granite mines across six locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for retail investors and not less than 35 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Midwest IPO key dates The public issue is scheduled to open for subscription on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and will close on Friday, October 17, 2025. The anchor investor bidding will take place a day earlier, on Tuesday, October 15, 2025. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 20, 2025. The company's shares are likely to be listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on a tentative date of Friday, October 24, 2025.