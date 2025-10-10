IPO calendar: Muted week ahead; Tata Capital, LG Electronics debut in focus

IPO Calendar: After a busy week in the Indian primary market, activity is expected to slow down in the coming week from Monday, October 13, to Friday, October 17, 2025. While no new SME IPOs are scheduled and only one mainboard issue is set to open for subscription, the focus will shift to notable listings. After a busy week in the Indian primary market, activity is expected to slow down in the coming week from Monday, October 13, to Friday, October 17, 2025. While no new SME IPOs are scheduled and only one mainboard issue is set to open for subscription, the focus will shift to notable listings. Tata Capital and LG Electronics India are among the key names set to debut on the exchanges, alongside Canara Robeco Asset Management, Rubicon Research, and Canara HSBC Life Insurance. Additionally, four companies are set to make their debut on the SME platforms next week.

Upcoming IPOs next week

Midwest IPO details

The public offering of Midwest is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and close on Friday, October 17, 2025. Midwest IPO is a book-built issue of ₹451 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.3 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.9 million shares. The price band is set at ₹1,014-1,065 per share, and the lot size is 14 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 14 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,910. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 20, 2025, and the shares are scheduled to be listed on exchanges, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Friday, October 24, 2025.

IPO listings next week Tata Capital is scheduled to list on Monday, October 13, followed by LG Electronics India on Tuesday, October 14. Later in the week, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Rubicon Research will debut on Thursday, October 16, while Canara HSBC Life Insurance is set to list on Friday, October 17. In the SME category, Mittal Section and Shlokka Dyes will list on Tuesday, October 14, followed by SK Minerals and Sihora Industries on Friday, October 17. Tata Capital's IPO closed for bidding on October 8 and saw a relatively muted response from investors. According to data from the NSE, the issue was subscribed 1.95 times, receiving bids for 651.23 million shares against 333.4 million shares on offer.