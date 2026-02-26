Sedemac Mechatronics IPO opens March 4: Check price band, size, key dates

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: Sedemac Mechatronics, a manufacturer of control-intensive products for the automotive and genset segments, has set the price band for its initial public offering in the range of ₹1,287 to ₹1,352 per share. The company aims to raise ₹1,087.5 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 8 million shares.

Under the OFS, Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit are the promoter selling shareholders. A91 Emerging Fund II, NRJN Family Trust, Xponentia Opportunities Fund II, Mace, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund - Series 8, 360 One Monopolistic Market Intermediaries Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Xponentia Opportunities Fund are the investors selling shareholders.

Sedemac Mechatronics is engaged in the design and supply of critical, control-intensive electronic control units to major vehicle and industrial equipment manufacturers in India, the United States, and Europe. It designs and manufactures powertrain controllers, motor control products, and integrated starter-generator solutions for automotive and industrial applications. It operates two operational manufacturing facilities: MF1, located in Chakan, Pune, India, and MF2, located in Wadgaon, Pune, Maharashtra, India. Here are the key details of Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: Sedemac Mechatronics IPO key dates According to the RHP, Sedemac IPO will open for public bidding on Wednesday, March 4 and close on Friday, March 6, 2026. The anchor investment period will be one day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. Monday, March 2, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 9. Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics will make their debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, March 11.

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO lot size Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 11 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,872 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 per cent for retail individual investors. Sedemac Mechatronics IPO registrar, lead managers MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital, and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers.