Short & sweet: Reduced IPO timeline to boost investor participation

"The faster release of money will allow retail investors to use the same money to apply in more IPOs. This may allow more companies to try their luck in the IPO market during the short windows when there's vibrancy in the market," said Abhijit Tare, managing director and chief executive officer, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.

Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to halve the time taken in the initial public offering (IPO) process will allow a higher number of companies to push through their IPOs during phases of conducive market conditions, say experts, citing the possibility that faster turnaround time will boost investor participation.