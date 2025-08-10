Home / Markets / IPO / Shreeji Shipping, Patel Retail to launch maiden IPOs on August 19

Shreeji Shipping, Patel Retail to launch maiden IPOs on August 19

According to their Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the IPOs will close on August 21, and the one-day bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for August 18

initial public offerings, IPO
The two companies will announce the price band for their public issues on Monday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shipping and logistics solutions provider Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd and supermarket chain Patel Retail Ltd are set to launch their maiden public issues on August 19.

According to their Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the IPOs will close on August 21, and the one-day bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for August 18.

The two companies will announce the price band for their public issues on Monday.

So far this year, 44 mainboard companies have launched their IPOs. In addition, two IPOs of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle will open on August 11, followed by the issue of agro-based firm Regaal Resources on August 12.

Going by the RHP, Shreeji Shipping Global's IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 1.63 crore equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to utilise Rs 251.2 crore from the IPO proceeds for the acquisition of dry bulk carriers in the supramax category on the secondary market, and Rs 23 crore for debt repayment.

The flagship company of Jamnagar-based Shreeji Group primarily focuses on non-major ports and jetties, particularly along the west coast of India.

Patel Retail's IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of 85.18 lakh shares and an OFS of 10.02 lakh shares of promoters, according to the RHP.

As per merchant banking sources, the IPO size is expected to be Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance to the tune of Rs 59 crore will be used for payment of debt, Rs 115 crore for funding of working capital requirements of the company, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Patel Retail was established in 2008 with the launch of its first store in Ambernath, Maharashtra. Since then, it has expanded its operations throughout the suburban regions of Thane and the Raigad district in Maharashtra.

The company provides a diverse range of products including food, non-food items, general merchandise, and apparel to meet the needs of families. It operates in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas under the brand 'Patel's R Mart'.

Shares of the two companies are expected to begin trading on the bourses from August 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BLS Polymers files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

JSW Cement raises ₹1,080 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Premium

Industrial and consumer discretionary sectors lead 2025 IPO charge

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO subscribed 1.2 times on Day 1

JSW Cement sets price band of ₹139-147/share for ₹3,600 crore IPO

Topics :initial public offering IPOinitial public offerings IPOsShipping industry

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story