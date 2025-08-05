Industrial and consumer discretionary sectors lead 2025 IPO charge

India’s IPO market is rewriting the rules of sectoral dominance, with a diverse slate of companies entering the stock market arena.Industrials and consumer-facing businesses now head the tally of IPO deals in 2025, while traditional heavyweights such as financial services and IT have played a narrower but high-value role.According to Prime Infobase data, the industrial sector has emerged as the forerunner with nine IPOs so far this year, closely followed by consumer discretionary with seven.This marks a clear break from the previous era when financial services and information technology routinely dominated new listings.These two sectors have seen only one—but sizable—deal each so far this year, from the likes of HDB Financial and Hexaware. This shift signals a maturing market and greater acceptance of IPOs from industries that previously faced resistance, said experts.Meanwhile, healthcare has continued its momentum, with a steady stream of issuances. Over the past three years, 17 healthcare firms have raised ₹26,672 crore through IPOs.Conversely, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG)—a traditionally dominant theme—has yet to make a mark on this year’s IPO roster.

in Rs cr

“When going for an IPO, a good growth trajectory should be evident. If your sector is facing headwinds, one will have to wait it out,” said Ajay Garg, chairman and group managing director, Equirus. He also expects the composition of financial sector IPOs to shift from lending-centric models to more capital-market-focused businesses as market dynamics evolve.The IPO pipeline reinforces this trend. Upcoming issues are dominated by companies from sectors such as engineering, power generation and healthcare. The financial sector is also expected to see an uptick in both value and volume terms, with over a dozen deals in the pipeline.Information technology, chemicals and food processing companies have also filed for IPOs in substantial numbers.Niche players—from agriculture to solar energy—and new-age technology firms are beginning to carve out space for themselves as well.“While issuances in the late 2010s were dominated by companies from the financial sector, it has been heartening to now see this getting broad-based. On one hand, you have several traditional manufacturing companies; on the other, new-age technology companies,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.Currently, over 70 companies holding Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approval are looking to mobilise ₹1.2 trillion through IPOs. Meanwhile, close to 90 more companies planning IPOs worth ₹1.4 trillion are awaiting the regulator’s nod.