Home / Markets / IPO / Industrial and consumer discretionary sectors lead 2025 IPO charge

Industrial and consumer discretionary sectors lead 2025 IPO charge

Traditional leaders like financials and IT see fewer listings, while industrial, healthcare and consumer discretionary firms dominate IPO activity in 2025

initial public offerings, IPO
premium
Niche players—from agriculture to solar energy—and new-age technology firms are beginning to carve out space for themselves as well.
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s IPO market is rewriting the rules of sectoral dominance, with a diverse slate of companies entering the stock market arena.   Industrials and consumer-facing businesses now head the tally of IPO deals in 2025, while traditional heavyweights such as financial services and IT have played a narrower but high-value role.   According to Prime Infobase data, the industrial sector has emerged as the forerunner with nine IPOs so far this year, closely followed by consumer discretionary with seven.   This marks a clear break from the previous era when financial services and information technology routinely dominated new listings.   These two sectors have seen only one—but sizable—deal each so far this year, from the likes of HDB Financial and Hexaware. This shift signals a maturing market and greater acceptance of IPOs from industries that previously faced resistance, said experts.   Meanwhile, healthcare has continued its momentum, with a steady stream of issuances. Over the past three years, 17 healthcare firms have raised ₹26,672 crore through IPOs.   Conversely, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG)—a traditionally dominant theme—has yet to make a mark on this year’s IPO roster. 
  “When going for an IPO, a good growth trajectory should be evident. If your sector is facing headwinds, one will have to wait it out,” said Ajay Garg, chairman and group managing director, Equirus. He also expects the composition of financial sector IPOs to shift from lending-centric models to more capital-market-focused businesses as market dynamics evolve.   The IPO pipeline reinforces this trend. Upcoming issues are dominated by companies from sectors such as engineering, power generation and healthcare. The financial sector is also expected to see an uptick in both value and volume terms, with over a dozen deals in the pipeline.   Information technology, chemicals and food processing companies have also filed for IPOs in substantial numbers.   Niche players—from agriculture to solar energy—and new-age technology firms are beginning to carve out space for themselves as well.   “While issuances in the late 2010s were dominated by companies from the financial sector, it has been heartening to now see this getting broad-based. On one hand, you have several traditional manufacturing companies; on the other, new-age technology companies,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.   Currently, over 70 companies holding Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approval are looking to mobilise ₹1.2 trillion through IPOs. Meanwhile, close to 90 more companies planning IPOs worth ₹1.4 trillion are awaiting the regulator’s nod. 
in Rs cr
2023 2024 2025  (listed till 29.07.2025) Deals Issue Amt Deals Issue Amt Deals Issue Amt Commodities     5 931 4 1,752 Consumer discretionary 15 9,860 23 72,973 7 13,226 Energy 2 1,046     1 2,800 FMCG 4 3,974 5 3,439     Financial Services 7 7,390 13 22,011 1 12,500 Healthcare 7 8,995 7 10,647 3 7,120 Industrials 14 8,802 22 21,019 9 5,262 IT 4 4,727 6 6,005 1 8,750 Services 3 4,320 6 7,333 1 583 Telecom     1 4,275     Utilities 1 321 3 11,151 1 221 Source : primedatabase.com
Note: 2025 data as on July-end  ALSO READ: HDB Financial, Brigade Hotel, Kalpataru fall below IPO issue price
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ahead of IPO, Parth Electricals raises ₹13.8 cr from anchor investors

Sebi plans revamp of large IPO norms; retail quota may drop to 25%

Lenskart files for IPO to raise ₹2,150 crore, eyes valuation of $10 billion

Tata Sons expects reprieve from IPO deadline amid RBI rule review

Blackstone-backed KRT gets Sebi approval to launch ₹4,800 cr REIT-IPO

Topics :IPOMarkets NewsIPOs

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story