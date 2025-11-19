Home / Markets / IPO / Meesho emerges as India's top free-cash-flow generator ahead of IPO

Meesho emerges as India's top free-cash-flow generator ahead of IPO

IPO-bound Meesho has swung to positive free cash flow in FY25, with analysts crediting its no-inventory, no-logistics, asset-light model for driving margins, capital efficiency and rapid scale

Meesho
premium
Meesho competes with players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IPO-bound Meesho has emerged as India’s strongest free-cash-flow generator among scaled listed e-commerce companies, producing ₹1,032 crore over the last twelve months in FY25, according to people familiar with the figures.
 
Analysts tracking the development say Meesho’s model, which avoids owned inventory and logistics, is allowing it to expand margins and cash generation faster than peers in India’s consumer-internet sector.
 
Last twelve months’ free cash flow swung from negative ₹2,336 crore to a positive ₹1,032 crore (with interest income) and ₹591 crore (excluding interest income), reflecting the benefits of an asset-light, capital-efficient model that allows the company to grow scale and depth without significant capital outlay.
 
Meesho competes with players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.
 
How is Meesho different? Meesho operates an asset-light business model, according to analysts. They said the company does not manufacture or sell private-label products, own product inventory or maintain logistics infrastructure. This makes its platform more capital-efficient compared to organised retail models or other e-commerce businesses that depend on physical stores, warehousing, owned inventory or captive logistics.
 
According to the company’s Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP), platform-based models possess faster scalability and an asset-light structure, enabling more capital-efficient growth and delivering higher returns on capital while generating stronger free cash flows. By leveraging the existing capacity and capabilities of its sellers and logistics partners, Meesho has been able to scale its operations efficiently while remaining capital-light.
 
“Meesho’s FY25 performance stands out as clear evidence that India’s next generation of digital platforms can achieve both growth and capital efficiency, outcomes once thought to be mutually exclusive in the country’s internet ecosystem,” said a person.
 
Building on this foundation, the company aims to further strengthen cash-flow generation through increasing scale, enhanced monetisation, inherent network effects, operating leverage and continued low capital intensity.
 
Meesho’s performance highlights a broader shift in global tech — from growth-at-all-costs to capital-efficient, asset-light marketplaces that convert scale directly into liquidity.
 
This trend is evident across major global platforms. PDD Holdings (Pinduoduo) generated $16.6 billion in free cash flow in FY24. MercadoLibre reported $1.3 billion adjusted free cash flow for FY24, driven by scale across commerce, payments and logistics. Uber Technologies generated $6.9 billion, while Airbnb delivered $4.5 billion, with a free-cash-flow margin of around 40 per cent.
 
All of these companies share a common foundation — technology-led, asset-light marketplaces that convert operating efficiency directly into liquidity. Once a platform achieves network density, incremental scale improves margins and cash flow without requiring proportionate capital investment.
 
The fundamentals driving this efficiency and cash generation in global marketplaces are both applicable and achievable in the Indian context, according to industry sources.
 
Meesho leads India’s value commerce, driven by its cost-efficient, asset-light model, Bank of America Global Research said. The e-commerce platform, which focuses on low-priced goods, mirrors models like PDD and Shopee in China and Southeast Asia and continues to expand access for millions of price-conscious consumers across India.
 
The company emerged as India’s largest e-commerce platform by annual transacting users and annual placed orders, with 198.8 million transacting users and 1.83 billion placed orders in fiscal 2025.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gallard Steel IPO booked 2x on Day 1; strong retail demand, GMP at 27%

Sudeep Pharma IPO opens Nov 21: Know key strengths, risks before you invest

Capillary Technologies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Excelsoft Technologies IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates

PhysicsWallah jumps 42% on debut as edtech sentiment shows signs of revival

Topics :IPOStock MarketMeeshoMarket newsCompanies

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story