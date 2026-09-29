Subway restaurants operator EverBrands India files papers for ₹600 cr IPO

EverBrands India Ltd, which operates Subway restaurants, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹600 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

Of the proceeds, the company plans to use ₹125 crore of the proceeds to repay or pre-pay borrowings of its wholly-owned subsidiary Culinary Brands India and ₹326.85 crore to fund the setting up of new Subway stores under the company-owned-company-operated (COCO) format.

Also, the remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

EverBrands India, formerly known as Culinary Brands Pvt Ltd, is a multi-brand food and beverages platform comprising Subway, Lavazza, Dilmah and its own Fresh & Honest brand.