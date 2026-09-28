Shah Investor's Home IPO: Brokerages divided on growth, valuations

Shah Investor's Home’s ₹90.17-crore IPO opened for bidding on Monday, and the issue received mixed views from brokerages, with analysts highlighting that the company’s 64.8 per cent of revenue comes from broking, with 93.7% of it from Gujarat.

Brokerage view

Swastika

The brokerage assigned a ‘Avoid’ rating to the stock, noting that the company’s weak earnings trajectory, negative operating cash flow and Gujarat concentration, combined with limited valuation comfort, make it cautious on the issue

Swastika noted that the company has an established client relationships, increasing digital adoption and GIFT City operations provide a strong foundation for long-term growth. However, its FY26 PAT declined 44 per cent y-o-y and revenue fell 24 per cent, accompanied by negative operating cash flow. High revenue concentration in Gujarat and dependence on the broking business remain key concerns. “Valuation around the peer average of 18 times FY26 earnings appears reasonable, but limited upside exists if priced at a premium,” it noted.

However, the brokerage also noted that the company has around 3 decades of broking experience with an experienced promoter team and company’s digital platforms contributed 42.6 per cent of FY26 brokerage income, up from 17.6 per cent in FY24 Master Trust The brokerage firm said that investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity. It highlighted that India’s broking industry is expected to maintain strong growth, supported by rising financial literacy, increasing retail participation, digitalisation and lower costs of investing. The industry was valued at around Rs 0.52 lakh crore in FY25 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16-18 per cent over the next 2-3 years.

The brokerage added that Shah Investor’s Home Ltd operates across multiple segments through its broking, depository, distribution and margin trading businesses. Its focus on retail and HNI customers, supported by branches, authorised persons and digital platforms, provides exposure to the growing participation in capital markets. Its presence across multiple financial products provides exposure to the broader growth of India’s retail investment and financialisation ecosystem. IPO Details Shah Investor's Home IPO is a book-built issue of ₹90.17 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 53.99 lakh shares of ₹90.17 crore. Shah Investor's Home IPO bidding opened for subscription on Sep 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 30, 2026. The allotment for the Shah Investor's Home IPO is expected to be finalised on Oct 1