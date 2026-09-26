Biscuit maker Anmol Industries files for ₹1,800 cr IPO, draft papers show

Indian biscuit maker Anmol Industries has filed for an initial public offering ​worth up to ₹1,800 crore ($187.87 ​million), draft papers showed on Friday.

The Baijnath ‌Choudhary & Family Trust, Anmol's top investor with a roughly 84 per cent stake, is the sole selling shareholder in the IPO. Anmol is not selling any new shares and will not receive proceeds.

Founded in 1994, Kolkata-based Anmol has a portfolio of biscuits, cookies and cakes offered through 70 brands and also exports to ‌31 countries.

Anmol's net profit jumped five-fold to ₹191 crore in the year ended March 31, while revenue rose 28 per cent to about ₹2,100 crore.