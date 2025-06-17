Film and television producer-director Vipul Shah-backed Sunshine Pictures, Lumino Industries and M&B Engineering have received Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the markets regulator showed on Tuesday.

The three firms, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi during January-February, obtained their observations between June 9 and June 13.

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining observations means its go-ahead to float the public issue.

As for the Sunshine Pictures issue, its IPO comprises a total offer size of 8.3 million equity shares, including a fresh issue of 50 lakh shares and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 3.3 million shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Promoter Vipul Amrutlal Shah is proposing to sell 2.3 million shares, while Shefali Vipul Shah plans to offload 1 million shares. The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet its long-term working capital requirements, allocating up to Rs 94 crore to support future growth and operations, along with other general corporate purposes. Lumino Industries, an EPC company specialising in conductors, power cables, and power EPC projects, is looking to mobilise Rs 1,000 crore through its maiden public issue. The IPO comprises a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an OFS of Rs 400 crore by promoters.