Home / Markets / IPO / StarBigBloc Building gets shareholders' approval to raise funds via IPO

StarBigBloc Building gets shareholders' approval to raise funds via IPO

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction is one of the largest and only listed AAC block manufacturers in India, with a 1.3 million cubic meters annual capacity across plants

initial public offering, IPO
StarBigBloc Building Material operates a manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 2.5 lakh cubic meters per annum.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

StarBigBloc Building Material, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BigBloc Construction, on Tuesday said it has received shareholders' approval to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The Initial Public Offering plan, cleared at an extraordinary general meeting held on June 13, is aimed at unlocking value, raising growth capital for expansion, and enhancing the valuation of the parent company BigBloc Construction, it said.

The public issue proposal is subject to necessary regulatory approvals, prevailing market conditions, and other applicable clearances, it added.

"The IPO will enable StarBigBloc Building Material to access capital markets, drive the next phase of expansion, and solidify its market position across India," Mohit Saboo, Director and Chief Financial Officer of BigBloc Construction, said.

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction is one of the largest and only listed AAC block manufacturers in India, with a 1.3 million cubic meters annual capacity across plants in Gujarat and Maharashtra. For FY25, BigBloc Construction reported revenue from operations of Rs 224.6 crore.

StarBigBloc Building Material operates a manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 2.5 lakh cubic meters per annum.

In May 2024, StarBigBloc board approved a proposal to raise funds through an SME IPO or preferential issue.

As part of its long-term growth roadmap, StarBigBloc aims to increase its production capacity from the current 2.5 lakh cubic meters per annum to over 1.2 million cubic meters per annum over the next 4-5 years.

The company is also targeting revenues of Rs 428 crore by FY28, with an estimated net profit of Rs 80 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.6x; strong HNI demand ahead of close

Hero FinCorp garners ₹260 crore from investors in pre-IPO placement round

ArisInfra Solutions Ltd sets IPO price band at Rs 210-222 per share

Rayzon Solar to file draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,500 crore IPO

Oswal Pumps raises ₹416 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Topics :IPOConstruction

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story