Home / Markets / IPO / Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.6x; strong HNI demand ahead of close

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.6x; strong HNI demand ahead of close

Qualified investors subscribe 27 per cent, wealthy investors 4.5 times, and retail investors 1.1 times as Oswal Pumps IPO nears close with ₹416 crore anchor backing

initial public offering, IPO
The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale of ₹497 crore.
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The initial public offering (IPO) of Oswal Pumps was subscribed 1.6 times on Monday, the penultimate day of the issue. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 27 per cent, wealthy investors 4.5 times, and retail investors 1.1 times.
 
Oswal Pumps raised ₹416 crore from anchor investors last week ahead of its IPO.
 
The company has priced its IPO between ₹584 and ₹614 per share. The IPO will conclude on Tuesday.
 
The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale of ₹497 crore.
 
The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issuance to fund capital expenditure, invest in its wholly owned subsidiary Oswal Solar in the form of equity, finance the setting up of new manufacturing units in Karnal, and repay debt incurred by itself and its subsidiaries.
 
Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, as well as electric motors under the 'Oswal' brand. The company commenced operations in 2003 by manufacturing low-speed monoblock pumps. Over the years, it has expanded its operations to include grid-connected high-speed monoblock pumps, grid-connected submersible pumps and electric motors.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero FinCorp garners ₹260 crore from investors in pre-IPO placement round

ArisInfra Solutions Ltd sets IPO price band at Rs 210-222 per share

Rayzon Solar to file draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,500 crore IPO

Oswal Pumps raises ₹416 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Indian depository NSDL plans IPO for July, expects to raise $400 million

Topics :IPOsMotilal Oswalinitial public offering (IPO)

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story