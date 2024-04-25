Home / Markets / IPO / Swiggy secures shareholders' approval to raise over Rs 10,400 cr via IPO

Swiggy secures shareholders' approval to raise over Rs 10,400 cr via IPO

The company is looking to shore up about Rs 750 crore from anchor investors in a pre-IPO round

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Food and grocery delivery major Swiggy has received shareholders' approval for an initial public offering to raise Rs 10,414 crore fund through issue of fresh equity shares and an offer for sale, according to sources.

A special resolution was passed at an extraordinary general meeting of Swiggy on April 23, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to sources, the Bengaluru-based company plans to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore funds through fresh equity shares, in addition to an offer-for-sale component of up to Rs 6,664 crore.
 

The company is looking to shore up about Rs 750 crore from anchor investors in a pre-IPO round, they added.

Swiggy, founded in 2014, has a valuation of USD 12.7 billion as on April 10, 2024. Its annual revenue stood at USD 1.09 billion as on March 31, 2023.

The company has more than 4,700 employees, according to Tracxn, a global startup data platform.

Also Read

Swiggy shareholder Prosus may receive promoter tag in platform's IPO launch

Ordering food from Zomato to get costlier as the company hikes platform fee

Man gets kebab in Gurugram from Lucknow in less than 30 mins, sues Zomato

'All riders wear red': Zomato drops green colour from pure veg fleet

Swiggy gets another valuation hike to over $12.7 billion from Invesco

Swiggy gets shareholder approval for potential $1.2 billion IPO this year

JNK India's Rs 650 crore IPO subscribed 1.03 times on day 2 of offer

Heating equipment maker JNK India IPO receives 49% subscription on 1st day

RCRS files draft papers with NSE Emerge, plans to raise funds via IPO

JNK India IPO: Subscription status, GMP, valuation, should you apply?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SwiggySwiggy fundingIPO activityIPO India

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story