Three of four IPOs flop on debut as stocks close below issue price

Three of the four companies that debuted on the bourses on Tuesday closed below their issue price. Of the 44 mainboard listings in 2025 so far, 21 have ended below issue price on debut.

Market experts said the trend does not bode well for the primary market, where mega IPOs such as Tata Capital, WeWork India, and LG Electronics are slated to open soon.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, Seshaasai Technologies, and Solarworld Energy Solutions all registered listing-day losses despite robust demand for their IPOs. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers was the lone exception, ending with gains of 7.6 per cent.

Jaro Institute’s Rs 890-crore IPO was subscribed 23 times, yet its stock ended at Rs 745, down 16.3 per cent from the issue price. This was the second-worst debut this year after Arisinfra Solutions, which had plunged 21 per cent on its first day. Seshaasai Technologies also disappointed despite heavy investor interest. Its Rs 813-crore IPO was subscribed about 70 times, but the stock finished at Rs 412, 2.7 per cent below its Rs 423 issue price. Solarworld Energy Solutions too ended in the red, closing at Rs 323, a drop of 8 per cent compared with its issue price of Rs 351.