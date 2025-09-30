Applied for Trualt Bioenergy IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status: The basis of allotment for the Trualt Bioenergy IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The public offering, which closed for subscription on Monday, September 29, received overwhelming participation from investors and was oversubscribed nearly 72 times.

How to Check Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status online – direct links

Once the Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the allotment status:

Check Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html Check Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp Trualt Bioenergy IPO final subscription status The ₹560.29 crore public offering of Trualt Bioenergy, offered at a price band of ₹472–₹496 with a lot size of 30 shares, received bids for 88,85,66,820 shares against 1,23,55,424 shares on offer. This resulted in an oversubscription of 71.92 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE. The IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 159.22 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 98.56 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 11 times.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO grey market premium (GMP) today Grey market sentiment remains positive as the allotment process is underway. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, unlisted shares of Trualt Bioenergy were being traded at ₹603 per share. This translates to a grey market premium of ₹107 per share, or 21.57 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price, which is ₹496 per share. Trualt Bioenergy IPO tentative listing Shares of Trualt Bioenergy are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, October 3, 2025. Current grey market trends suggest a positive listing for the Trualt Bioenergy shares. If the current GMP holds, the company’s shares may yield a return of over 21 per cent for investors on listing. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.