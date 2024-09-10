Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Ventive Hospitality files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 cr through IPO

Ventive Hospitality files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 cr through IPO

The Pune-based company's IPO is completely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)

ipo market listing share market
Proceeds of the IPO to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore will be used for debt payment. | Representative Picture
PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ventive Hospitality, a joint venture between Blackstone Group and Panchshil Realty, on Tuesday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
 
The Pune-based company's IPO is completely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 400 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the issue size will be reduced.
 
Proceeds of the IPO to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore will be used for debt payment.
 
As per the draft papers, Ventive Hospitality has a borrowing of Rs 412.60 crore as of March 2024.
 
Ventive Hospitality is a hospitality asset owner primarily focused on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments in India and the Maldives. At present, Panchshil holds a 60 per cent stake in Ventive, while Blackstone owns the remaining 40 per cent stake.
 

More From This Section

Swiggy's IPO plan includes Rs 5,000 cr fresh issue, exceeding initial aim

PN Gadgil Jewellers collects Rs 330 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Gala Precision Engineering shares soar nearly 49% in market debut

Most IPOs get lapped up on day 1, Bajaj Housing subscribed over 2 times

With 19 IPO filings in August, India Inc 'seizing the moment' to go public

As of March 2024, the company's portfolio comprised 11 operational hospitality assets comprising 2,036 keys, of which six are operated by or franchised from Marriott, two are operated by or franchised from Hilton and the remaining three are operated by other hotel operators.
 
Some of its hospitality assets are Anantara Maldives, Conrad Maldives, JW Marriott, Pune and The Ritz-Carlton, Pune.
 
JM Financial, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, SBI Capital Markets and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets(India) Private Ltd are the book running lead managers for the issue.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Opens Today! PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP zooms 50%. Should you bid?

Upcoming IPO alert! Influx Healthtech files DRHP with NSE Emerge; details

Kross IPO Day 2: GMP holds at 20%; should you park your money here?

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Day 2: GMP soars 92%; should you subscribe?

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment today: check status, GMP & more

Topics :IPOsinitial public offering (IPO)initial public offerings IPOsHospitality industry

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story