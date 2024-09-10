Ventive Hospitality files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 cr through IPO

Ventive Hospitality, a joint venture between Blackstone Group and Panchshil Realty, on Tuesday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Pune-based company's IPO is completely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Also, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 400 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds of the IPO to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore will be used for debt payment.



As per the draft papers, Ventive Hospitality has a borrowing of Rs 412.60 crore as of March 2024.



Ventive Hospitality is a hospitality asset owner primarily focused on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments in India and the Maldives. At present, Panchshil holds a 60 per cent stake in Ventive, while Blackstone owns the remaining 40 per cent stake.



More From This Section

As of March 2024, the company's portfolio comprised 11 operational hospitality assets comprising 2,036 keys, of which six are operated by or franchised from Marriott, two are operated by or franchised from Hilton and the remaining three are operated by other hotel operators.



Some of its hospitality assets are Anantara Maldives, Conrad Maldives, JW Marriott, Pune and The Ritz-Carlton, Pune.

