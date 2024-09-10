Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Swiggy's IPO plan includes Rs 5,000 cr fresh issue, exceeding initial aim

Swiggy's IPO plan includes Rs 5,000 cr fresh issue, exceeding initial aim

The planned amount exceeds the initial Rs 3,750 crore the company had aimed to raise, in addition to a Rs 6,664 crore offer for sale

swiggy, swiggy AI
Swiggy
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 12:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy is preparing to seek approval from its shareholders for a fresh issue of Rs 5,000 crore as part of its upcoming IPO. This proposal will be discussed at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for October 3, as detailed in a notice sent to shareholders, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The planned amount exceeds the initial Rs 3,750 crore the company had aimed to raise, in addition to Rs 6,664 crore offer for sale. Swiggy has confidentially submitted its draft prospectus for the IPO to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The final size of the IPO may vary from the amount the company is currently seeking approval for. The board of directors initially approved the public offering in April, paving the way for the company to submit its confidential filing with Sebi.

Last week, Swiggy disclosed its financial performance for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. The company achieved a 36 per cent increase in operating revenue, reaching Rs 11,247 crore, and reduced its net loss to Rs 2,350 crore, marking a 44 per cent decrease from the previous year.
Meanwhile, Zomato reported a revenue of Rs 12,114 crore and achieved a profit of Rs 351 crore for FY24.

In the food delivery sector, Swiggy competes with Zomato, while its quick commerce division, Instamart, faces competition from Zomato-owned Blinkit, Zepto (backed by Nexus Venture Partners), Flipkart Minutes, and Tata Digital's BigBasket.

More From This Section

PN Gadgil Jewellers collects Rs 330 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Gala Precision Engineering shares soar nearly 49% in market debut

Most IPOs get lapped up on day 1, Bajaj Housing subscribed over 2 times

With 19 IPO filings in August, India Inc 'seizing the moment' to go public

Tolins Tyres' IPO fully subscribed in few hours, 1.8 times booking on Day 1


Ahead of the IPO, there have been several secondary transactions with new investors joining Swiggy’s capitalisation table. The family office of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan acquired a minor stake in Swiggy by purchasing shares from the company's employees and early investors. Motilal Oswal Financial Services chairman Raamdeo Agrawal and automobile materials manufacturer Hindustan Composites have also secured stakes in Swiggy.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MSDE, Swiggy tie up to provide skilling, employment opportunities

Swiggy rolls out 'incognito mode' to help users order food discreetly

Swiggy reports Rs 33 crore fraud by ex-employee, files legal complaint

Zomato surges 8% on heavy volumes after 13% fall from record high in Aug

Coffee Day, Barbeque-Nation: No long queues yet to buy restaurant stocks

Topics :SwiggyZomatoBS Web Reportsinitial public offering IPOinitial public offering (IPO)BS Number Wise

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story