Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Recent IPOS List / Vision Infra SME IPO receives 63.30 times subscription on last day of offer

Vision Infra SME IPO receives 63.30 times subscription on last day of offer

The Rs 106.21 crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 29,51,36,000 shares against 46,62,400 shares for offer, the NSE data showed

ipo market listing share market
The company has fixed a price band of Rs 155-163 per share.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 7:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial share sale of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions garnered a whopping 63.30 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Rs 106.21 crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 29,51,36,000 shares against 46,62,400 shares for offer, the NSE data showed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The category for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) received 180.75 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers subscribed 60.94 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 24.13 times subscription.

The Pune-based firm's IPO will be listed on NSE's SME platform Emerge.

Last week, the company said it raised Rs 30.21 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 65.16 lakh shares. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 155-163 per share.

More From This Section

PN Gadgil Jewellers' IPO for Rs 1,100 cr to open for subscription on Sep 10

Sanstar's IPO to open on July 19; sets price band at Rs 90-95 per share

Steel manufacturer Bansal Industries' IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

Best first half for IPOs in 17 years, 37 firms mop up nearly Rs 32k cr

3 SME public issues, 6 listings to hit Dalal Street this week: Details here

Proceeds from the public issue will be utilised towards funding the capital expenditure towards the purchase of additional equipment, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2015, Vision Infra Equipment Solutions provides services in the fields of airports, smart cities, irrigation, buildings and factories, mining, railroads, etc.

The company has a large fleet of major original equipment manufacturers like Wirtgen, Case, Luigong, Komatsu, Bharat Benz, Eicher Motors and Caterpillar, which is rented out to infra companies like L&T, Ashoka Buildcon, Afcons Infra, NCC, GMR Infraprojects and Tata Projects Ltd.

As of March 31, 2024, the company owns a fleet of 395 road construction equipment.

Hem Securities Ltd is the sole-book running lead manager while Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

P S Raj Steels plans to raise capital through IPO to fund growth plans

Data center operator Switch weighs IPO at about $40 bn valuation: Report

Kross IPO receives 2.56 times subscription on second day of offer

Investors subscribe PN Gadgil's IPO two times offer size on day 1

Ventive Hospitality files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 cr through IPO

Topics :IPOsinitial public offering (IPO)initial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story