Vision Infra SME IPO receives 63.30 times subscription on last day of offer

The initial share sale of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions garnered a whopping 63.30 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Rs 106.21 crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 29,51,36,000 shares against 46,62,400 shares for offer, the NSE data showed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The category for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) received 180.75 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers subscribed 60.94 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 24.13 times subscription.

The Pune-based firm's IPO will be listed on NSE's SME platform Emerge.

Last week, the company said it raised Rs 30.21 crore from anchor investors.