Kross IPO receives 2.56 times subscription on second day of offer

The initial public offer got bids for 3,92,75,140 shares against 1,53,50,877 shares on offer, as per NSE data

The issue, with a price band of Rs 228-240 per share, will conclude on September 11.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 7:10 PM IST
The initial share sale of auto parts manufacturer Kross Ltd received 2.56 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.

The initial public offer got bids for 3,92,75,140 shares against 1,53,50,877 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) garnered 3.87 times subscription while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 2.87 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 2 per cent subscription.

Kross Ltd on Friday said it has mobilised Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.

The Jamshedpur-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 250 crore by the promoters.

The OFS portion consists of equity shares to the tune of up to Rs 168 crore by Sudhir Rai and Rs 82 crore by Anita Rai.

Kross proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for the purchase of machinery and equipment, payment of debt, and funding the working capital requirements of the company. Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1991, Kross is a diversified player focused on manufacturing and supplying trailer axle and suspension assembly and a wide range of forged and precision machined high-performance safety critical parts for medium and heavy commercial vehicles and farm equipment segments.

Equirus Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.


First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

