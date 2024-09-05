Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PN Gadgil Jewellers' IPO for Rs 1,100 cr to open for subscription on Sep 10

The Maharashtra-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 250 crore

IPO
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Jewellery retail chain P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 456-480 per share for its Rs 1,100-crore initial share sale and proceeds will be used for expansion plans and pare debt.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on September 10 and conclude on September 12 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 9, the company announced.

The Maharashtra-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 250 crore by promoter SVG Business Trust.

At present, SVG Business Trust holds a 99.9 per cent stake in P N Gadgil Jewellers.

Brokerage houses have pegged the company's market capitalisation at over Rs 6,500 crore post-issue.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, around Rs 393 crore will be utilised for the funding of expenditure towards setting up 12 new stores in Maharashtra, Rs 300 crore for payment of debt, besides a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

As of March 2024, the company had a total borrowings of around Rs 397 crore, as per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd offers a wide range of precious metal/ jewellery products, including gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery, across various price points and designs.

The company's products are primarily sold under its flagship brand, 'PNG', and various sub-brands, through multiple channels, including 39 retail stores (as on July 31, 2024) and various online marketplaces, including websites.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and BOB Capital Markets Ltd are book-running lead managers to the issue.


First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

