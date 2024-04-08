3 SME public issues, 6 listings to hit Dalal Street this week: Details here

As many as three initial public offerings ( IPO s) will hit Dalal Street this week. The financial year 2025 began with Bharti Hexacom IPO, which was subscribed over 30 times.

Here is the list of public issues that will hit the primary market this week

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

IPOs opening next week:

Teerth Gopicon IPO

The Teerth Gopicon IPO will be available for subscription between April 8 and 10. A fixed price issue of Rs 44.40 crore and an entirely fresh issue of four million shares, and has a price band fixed at Rs 111 per share.

The book running lead manager of Teerth Gopicorn IPO is Interactive Financial Services Limited, while Bigshare Services Pvt Limited is the registrar and the market maker is Giriraj Stock Broking.

DCG Cables and Wires IPO

DCG Cables and Wires IPO will be open for subscription on April 8 and will close on April 10. The company aims to raise Rs 49.99 crore via the offering, which is entirely a fresh issue of 4.999 million shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs 100 per share.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker is Nikunj Stock Brokers.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO

The issue will open for subscription on April 12 and close on April 16. The company aims to raise Rs 6.3 crore via the IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.26 million shares, with a price band of Rs 50 per share.

The book running lead manager of the IPO Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

New listings this week:

Bharti Hexacom IPO:

The allotment is expected to be finalised on April 8. The tentative date of listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) is April 12.

Aluwind Architectural IPO

The allotment was finalised on April 5, and the tentative listing date is April 9.

Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO

The allotment was finalised on April 5, and the tentative listing date is April 9.

In the case of IPOs of Jay Kailash Namkeen, K2 Infragen, and Yash Optics & Lens, the allotment was done on April 4, while the listing on the NSE will be on April 8.