Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Workspace operator WeWork India Management files draft IPO papers with Sebi

Workspace operator WeWork India Management files draft IPO papers with Sebi

The Embassy Group-promoted firm's IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares of up to 4.37 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday

IPO
In its draft papers, the company stated that the object of the offer is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Premium flexible workspace operator WeWork India Management Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering (IPO). 
The Embassy Group-promoted firm's IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares of up to 4.37 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday. 
Under the OFS, promoter Embassy Buildcon LLP and investor 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd will offload shares. 
Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. 
In its draft papers, the company stated that the object of the offer is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges. 
Launched in 2017, WeWork India Management is a leading premium flexible workspace operator in the country. It provides flexible, high-quality workspaces to customers, which include companies of all sizes -- large enterprises, small and mid-size businesses, startups, as well as individuals. 

Also Read

WeWork India raises Rs 500 cr via rights issue to cut debt, drive growth

WeWork India strengthens footprint in Bengaluru, Pune, adds over 175k sq ft

WeWork India appoints Virwani as non-exec chairman, Karan to be MD, CEO

Valuation dispute halts WeWork Inc's plan to exit India after CCI nod

WeWork India, myHQ by ANAROCK tie up for on-demand, virtual office growth

It leases primarily Grade A office space from leading developers across Tier 1 cities and design, build, and operate them as flexible workspaces. 
WeWork India has played a significant role in the growth of the flexible workspace sector in India and has been a key contributor to the evolution of flexible workspace products and services. 
JM Financial, ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and 360 ONE WAM are the book- running lead managers to the issue.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Capital sets stage for IPO with articles of association update

Goa nightclub Tito's considers at least 10% equity sale before floating IPO

Sebi gives nod to IPOs of Varindera Constructions and two others

India's IPOs to continue their bull run defying market's historical slump

Malpani Pipes Fittings sets Rs 85-90 price band for IPO to open on Jan 29

Topics :WeWork IndiaWeWork in IndiaIPOs

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story