Home / Markets / IPO / Oriana Power IPO to open on Aug 1; fixes price band at Rs 115-118 per share

Oriana Power IPO to open on Aug 1; fixes price band at Rs 115-118 per share

The IPO of Oriana Power will comprise 50.55 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Noida-based solar energy solutions provider Oriana Power on Tuesday said it has set a price band of Rs 115-118 per share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will hit the capital market on August 1.

The bidding for anchor investors will open on July 31 and the public issue will conclude on August 3, the company said in a statement.

The company's shares will be listed on SME Emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange.

The IPO of Oriana Power will comprise 50.55 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each..

The firm will use the IPO proceeds to fund its working capital requirements, investment in subsidiary companies, capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.

Corporate Capital Ventures is the lead manager of the IPO while Skyline Financial Service is the registrar.

The company recently closed its pre-IPO round, with investments from JSW Energy's Prashant Jain, Meru Founder Neeraj Gupta and MSMEx's Amit Kumar, among others.

Also Read

IT companies to focus on fixed price projects to improve margins: Report

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

Vinsys IT Services set price band at Rs 121-128/share; IPO to open on Aug 1

TVS Supply Chain Solutions gets Sebi's approval for launching IPO

Shri Techtex IPO to open on July 26; fixes price band at Rs 54-61/share

Yatharth Hospital, Trauma Care Services announce IPO to raise Rs 490 cr

Yatharth Hospital IPO on Jul 26, sets price band at Rs 285-300/share

Topics :IPOshare market

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story