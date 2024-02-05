Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches Multicap Fund in ULIP portfolio

Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches Multicap Fund in ULIP portfolio

This fund is designed to deliver returns by strategically investing in a diversified portfolio of listed companies spanning various market caps

The fund, which focuses on the medium to long term, aims to spread risks by investing in stocks across various sectors, providing customers with a diversified and potentially rewarding investment strategy
Aathira Varier Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 9:36 PM IST
Private life insurer Ageas Federal Life Insurance on Monday announced the launch of the Multicap Fund, as part of its Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) portfolio. This fund is designed to deliver returns by strategically investing in a diversified portfolio of listed companies spanning various market caps.

The Multicap Fund will be incorporated into Platinum Wealth Builder, Smart Growth Plan, Wealthsurance SP II. The fund is designed to aid customers in growing their capital by investing in a blend of well-established blue-chip companies, emerging blue-chip companies, mid-cap companies, and select small-cap companies.

The fund, which focuses on the medium to long term, aims to spread risks by investing in stocks across various sectors, providing customers with a diversified and potentially rewarding investment strategy.

Speaking on the launch, Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO of Ageas Federal Life Insurance said, "We are excited to present a new addition to our ULIP portfolio, targeting capital appreciation returns via diversified investments across various market caps. Our commitment to providing innovative and value-driven solutions is reinforced with the introduction of the Multicap Fund. This strategic addition to our ULIP portfolio aims to deliver attractive returns for our customers while ensuring diversification and risk management.”

“The launch of the Multicap Fund underscores Ageas Federal Life Insurance's continuous efforts to enhance its product offerings and meet the evolving financial needs of its customers,” Shahane added.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

