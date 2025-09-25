As market competition grows, mutual funds cut costs to woo investors

The competitive intensity in the mutual fund (MF) industry is moving beyond scheme performances, cost structures, and distribution. In recent months, several fund houses have rationalised exit loads applicable on redemptions.

In August, Tata MF introduced a uniform exit load of 0.5 per cent across its equity and hybrid schemes, applicable on redemptions within 30 days of investment. This marked a sharp reduction from the earlier structure, where most active schemes imposed a 1 per cent exit load on redemptions within one year.

SBI MF followed with similar cuts in September. The exit loads, which used to be 1 per cent on redemptions within a year for most of its equity schemes, are now down to 0.25 per cent for exits within 30 days and just 0.1 per cent for redemptions within 90 days. There is no exit load on redemptions after 90 days.

According to D P Singh, deputy MD and joint CEO, SBI MF, the change was brought in keeping investor interest and competition in mind. “It is due to competition to an extent. If our schemes have higher exit loads than the competitors, then naturally we will be at a disadvantageous position. Additionally, lower exit loads also make it easier for fund-of-funds to tweak their allocations,” he said. Exit loads are charges paid by investors for exiting or partially withdrawing from an MF scheme before a set period. They are applicable on the entire redemption amount. It is one of the factors considered by investors during scheme selection, especially those looking to take a short-term bet or planning a systematic transfer plan.

Exit load is not the primary factor in the case of equity schemes as they are typically medium-term investments where the exit load period lapses well before investors plan to redeem. Exit loads do, however, become more relevant in the case of short-term investments, particularly in the three-to-12-month window, as most fund houses charge between 0.25 per cent and 1 per cent if you redeem within the first year. “For an investor with a short horizon, this charge can eat into returns and should be considered,” said Feroze Azeez, joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth. Apart from Tata MF and SBI MF, several other fund houses have also lowered or done away with exit loads.

Jio BlackRock MF, among the latest entrants in the industry, charges no exit load in any of its schemes so far. “Our vision is to make investing easy and accessible. Hence, we are trying to reduce as many frictions as possible. However, it may not always be the case. It will depend on the exposure that the fund has and the strategy it takes,” said Sid Swaminathan, MD and CEO, Jio BlackRock AMC. According to Azeez, the declining trend in exit loads can ease MF entry for more investors. “More than just a competitive strategy, this approach reflects a broader push towards financial inclusion. By removing redemption hurdles, Jio makes mutual funds feel as flexible as other digital financial products, encouraging participation from individuals who may otherwise have stayed away,” he said.