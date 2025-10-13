Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Axis, Tata MFs halt new silver ETF FoF investments amid supply crunch

Axis, Tata MFs halt new silver ETF FoF investments amid supply crunch

Axis Mutual Fund and Tata MF suspend new investments in their silver ETF FoFs as soaring silver prices and supply shortages push ETFs to trade at steep premiums

silver trading silver investment
Most silver ETFs were trading at a premium of 5–10 per cent on Monday as the rally in the precious metal continued. The ETFs, which are up over 77 per cent in the past six months, gained another 7–10 per cent on Monday. | File Image
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 8:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Axis Mutual Fund (MF) and Tata MF have become the latest fund houses to stop accepting new investments in their Silver ETF Fund of Funds (FoFs). The move follows similar actions by Kotak, UTI, and SBI MFs over the past few days.
 
The suspensions come amid a sharp rise in silver prices and a shortage of physical silver in the domestic market. This has caused silver ETFs to trade at a steep premium over their indicative net asset values (iNAVs).
 
“Supply constraints in physical silver are causing a surge in silver ETF prices as ETFs are backed by physical precious metal — i.e., silver ETFs are trading at a premium to their respective iNAVs. Till this supply uncertainty reduces and the demand-supply scenario stabilises, we have decided to temporarily suspend all fresh and additional lumpsum investments, switch-ins, and fresh SIP transactions in Tata Silver ETF FoF,” Tata MF said.
 
Silver ETF premiums surge amid price rally
 
Most silver ETFs were trading at a premium of 5–10 per cent on Monday as the rally in the precious metal continued. The ETFs, which are up over 77 per cent in the past six months, gained another 7–10 per cent on Monday.
 
“Domestic silver ETF prices are currently experiencing distortions due to heightened demand and ongoing supply constraints,” Axis MF said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Flexicap funds cross ₹5 trillion AUM mark on record investor inflows

Trustees must act fearlessly, build guardrails for MF industry: Sebi chief

Equity MF inflows ease 9% in Sept; gold, silver ETFs draw record sums

Equity mutual fund inflows decline 9% to ₹30,421 crore in September

Premium

NSDL COO Prashant Vagal for tax-free bonds to boost retail participation

Topics :Axis BankAxis Mutual FundTata Mutual FundETF industrysilver ETFs

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story