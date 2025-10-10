Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Equity mutual fund inflows decline 9% to ₹30,421 crore in September

Inflows in equity mutual funds dropped by 9 per cent to Rs 30,421 crore in September, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday.

This also marks the second consecutive monthly decline in inflows. Despite the decline, this marks the 55th consecutive month of net inflows into the equity segment.

According to the data, equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 30,421 crore in September, a sharp decline from Rs 33,430 crore in August and Rs 42,702 crore in July.

Within equity fund categories, the highest contribution came from Flexi Cap Funds at Rs 7,029 crore, followed by Mid Cap Funds with Rs 5,085 crore and Small Cap at Rs 4,363 crore. Besides, Large Cap Funds attracted Rs 2,319 crore.

On the other hand, the debt category witnessed a massive withdrawal of Rs 1.02 trillion during the month under review compared to Rs 7,980 crore in the preceding month.

Overall, the mutual fund industry experienced an outflow of Rs 43,146 crore in September after witnessing an infusion of Rs 52,443 crore in August.

The industry assets under management were at Rs 75.61 trillion at the end of September, compared to Rs 75.12 trillion at the end of August.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

