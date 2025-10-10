Equity mutual fund inflows decline 9% to ₹30,421 crore in September

Inflows in equity mutual funds dropped by 9 per cent to Rs 30,421 crore in September, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday.

This also marks the second consecutive monthly decline in inflows. Despite the decline, this marks the 55th consecutive month of net inflows into the equity segment.

According to the data, equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 30,421 crore in September, a sharp decline from Rs 33,430 crore in August and Rs 42,702 crore in July.

Within equity fund categories, the highest contribution came from Flexi Cap Funds at Rs 7,029 crore, followed by Mid Cap Funds with Rs 5,085 crore and Small Cap at Rs 4,363 crore. Besides, Large Cap Funds attracted Rs 2,319 crore.