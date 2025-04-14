Capitalmind gets Sebi approval to launch its own mutual fund schemes

Capitalmind Financial Services on Monday said it has received final approval from the markets regulator Sebi to commence its mutual fund operations under the name Capitalmind Mutual Fund.

The company plans to launch its initial suite of active equity mutual fund schemes in the coming months, with intentions to gradually expand its offerings to include debt, hybrid, and multi-asset funds.

"Receiving Sebi's final nod is a watershed moment, validating our commitment to bringing an investor-first, transparent, and data-driven approach to the wider investing public.

"For years, we've focused on simplifying investing through disciplined strategies. Launching Capitalmind Mutual Fund is the natural evolution of our mission, enabling us to empower millions more Indians to achieve their financial goals with accessible, rules-based investment products," Capitalmind Financial Services founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy said in a statement.

The company manages over Rs 2,000 crore in assets for more than 1,400 Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) clients.

The newly established Capitalmind Asset Management said its offerings will be rooted in robust quantitative research, disciplined processes, rigorous risk management, and clear investor communication.

The company said it is well-positioned with its established track record and significant existing reach, having served over 20,000 investors across its research platform (Capitalmind Premium) in addition to its PMS/AIF clientele.

Its entry coincides with significant market growth, with the industry assets under management (AUM) surpassing Rs 65 lakh crore and serving over 5.3 crore unique investors.