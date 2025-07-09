Equity MF inflow rises 24% to ₹23,587 cr, breaks 5-month declining streak

The net inflow into equity mutual funds surged 24 per cent to ₹23,587 crore in June, reversing the declining trend of the last five months, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday showed.

Also, the latest fund infusion by investors marks the 52nd consecutive month of net inflows into the segment.

According to the data, equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed an inflow of ₹23,587 crore in June, way higher than the ₹19,013 crore inflow seen in May.

This was the first increase in net equity fund inflows after five straight months of decline.

The net inflows continuously declined from ₹41,156 crore in December to ₹39,688 crore in January, ₹29,303 crore in February, ₹25,082 crore in March, and ₹24,269 crore in April. Prior to this downward trend, inflows stood at ₹35,943 crore in November. On the other hand, debt funds registered a net outflow of ₹1,711 crore in the month under review compared to a ₹15,908 crore outflow in May. Before that, the funds registered a staggering inflow of ₹2.2 trillion in April. Overall, the mutual fund industry experienced an infusion of over ₹49,000 crore in June, higher than ₹29,000 crore in May.