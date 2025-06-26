Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual fund schemes renamed to align with the Sebi category norms

Mutual fund schemes renamed to align with the Sebi category norms

With Sebi's June deadline nearing, fund houses rename equity schemes to reflect category names and avoid investor confusion; more changes may follow

New fund offerings, Mutual Funds, Market volatility, MF investors, NFOs
Changes in scheme names have also taken place in other categories, with the most renaming occurring in the large & midcap category. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With the June-end deadline fast approaching, most fund houses have renamed their schemes to align them with the respective category. For instance, 'Bluechip Funds' of Axis, ICICI Prudential, and Canara Robeco have recently been renamed as Largecap Funds.
 
The changes have come on the direction of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). In a communication dated March 27, the regulator asked fund houses to align the names of their schemes with the category to bring uniformity in the nomenclature of equity-oriented schemes.  ALSO READ: Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index to see around 20 changes in June 27 reshuffle
 
Changes in scheme names have also taken place in other categories, with the most renaming occurring in the large & midcap category. Bandhan Core Equity Fund, Axis Growth Opportunities Fund, Canara Robeco Emerging Equities, and DSP Equity Opportunities have been renamed as large and midcap funds.
 
Mutual fund scheme names may see further changes going forward. The regulator is actively reviewing scheme categorisation norms to make them more intuitive for investors, while ensuring all offerings remain 'true to label' to prevent mis-selling, Sebi executive director Manoj Kumar said at a recent event.
   
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi plans overhaul of mutual fund rules to aid investors and industry

Mutual fund assets surge to nearly one-third of the bank deposits

Premium

In a first, HDFC Mutual Fund hybrid fund's AUM tops Rs 1 trillion

Premium

Fund houses plan retail-focused schemes at Gift City for overseas play

Premium

Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund: Spots moats before the drawbridge comes up

Topics :SEBIMutual FundsSebi norms

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story