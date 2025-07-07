Indian Hotels, nine midcaps move to largecap basket in Amfi reshuffle

The large- and midcap universe of mutual funds (MFs) has undergone a churn, with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) issuing the revised list of stocks for each of the market capitalisation (m-cap) based baskets.

Indian Hotels, Solar Industries and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are among 10 midcap stocks that will move to the largecap universe of MFs from 1 August, as Amfi revises the large-, mid- and smallcap universe.

According to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, 11 largecap stocks — including Rail Vikas Nigam, Hero Motocorp, Indian Overseas Bank and Cummins India — have moved to the midcap universe.

The midcap list has seen further changes, with nine smallcap stocks earning upgrades. Two newly listed firms — Hexaware Technologies and ITC Hotels — have also entered the 150-stock universe. ALSO READ: Rupee sees selloff on Trump's Brics tariffs; ends 47 paise lower at 85.86/$ Amfi revises the largecap, midcap and smallcap stock list in January and July every year. The half-yearly reclassification is crucial for m-cap-based schemes such as largecap, midcap and smallcap to remain true-to-label by aligning their portfolios with the category mandate. The revision, based on the average m-cap of each stock over the past six months, classifies the top 100 stocks by m-cap as largecaps. The next 150 stocks become midcaps. The remainder are classified as smallcaps.

In the past, stocks that migrated upward have outperformed those moving downward around the time of announcement. Equity schemes in the flexicap, midcap, largecap, smallcap, large & midcap and multicap categories have combined assets under management of over Rs 22 trillion. Meanwhile, the correction in the initial months of 2025 led to a decline in m-cap cut-offs to qualify as largecaps and midcaps. ‘The market has remained quite volatile over the past six months, leading to a decline in market cap cut-off levels from their December 2024 highs. Amfi’s market-cap cut-off for the largecap category is now Rs 91,600 crore (down from Rs 1 trillion in December 2024), while the midcap threshold is expected to decline to Rs 30,800 crore (down from Rs 33,200 crore in December 2024),’ the Nuvama report stated.