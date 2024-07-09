Equity MF inflows up 17% at record high of Rs 40,608 cr in June: Amfi

Inflows into India's equity mutual funds rose 17% sequentially to a record high of Rs 40,608 crore (about $5 billion) in June, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Tuesday.
Equity mutual funds have seen net inflows aggregating to Rs 5.99 trillion from domestic investors since February 2021, well above net foreign inflows of Rs 33,361 crore over the same period.
"Bulk of the mutual fund flows went to small- and mid-caps from large-cap funds over the last two years, as investors chased performance," said Harsha Upadhyaya, chief investment officer and president at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.
However, valuation excesses have been more in small- and mid-caps over large-caps, which is now forcing investors to diversify their allocations to large- and multi-cap funds, Upadhyaya added.