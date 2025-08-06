Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / SIPs in equity mutual funds deliver steady gains despite market wobbles

SIPs in equity mutual funds deliver steady gains despite market wobbles

Majority of diversified equity schemes deliver over 5% SIP return in 1 year even as market falters

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans
The median one-year return from a lumpsum investment in the flexicap category stands at 4.3 per cent.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Systematic investment plans (SIPs) in equity mutual funds have managed to post stable returns over the past year, as cost averaging helped investors ride out market turbulence. 
Over 50 per cent of the schemes in key active equity categories delivered more than 5 per cent return to SIP investors in the one-year period, according to data from Value Research. 
This performance comes despite the broader market showing little to no gains. The Nifty 50 index was flat for the one-year period ended August 4, while the NSE 500 slipped 1.7 per cent. As a result, one-time investment in most active equity schemes have not yielded much returns. 
The median one-year return from a lumpsum investment in the flexicap category stands at 4.3 per cent. Over the same period, median SIP returns in flexicap schemes are around 6 per cent. 
  “The past one year was marked by significant volatility with the Nifty 50 index swinging across a roughly 4,500-point range. This turbulence created windows for well-timed, selective entries for investors and investing opportunities for fund managers,” said Nirav Karkera, head of research at Fisdom. “SIP investors also benefited from the rupee-cost averaging.” 
 
Retail participation held steady even during the correction between September 2024 and February 2025. Monthly SIP inflows hovered around ₹26,000 crore during that phase, and have hit fresh highs in the past three months. However, while contributions remained resilient, the correction did lead to a rise in SIP account closures. 
SIPs are the recommended route to invest in equity mutual funds, especially given the volatility. Experts cite advantages such as rupee-cost averaging and investing discipline.
 
“Investors who have been disciplined in taking the SIP route to regularly invest have done better,” said Aditya Khemani, fund manager–equity, Invesco India Mutual Fund. “While the short-term outcome is difficult to predict, SIP investments with a longer-term view are likely to generate better returns.”
 
Still, fund selection proved critical. Of the 250 schemes across flexicap, largecap, smallcap, large & midcap, midcap, multicap, focused, and ELSS categories, 26 delivered over 10 per cent SIP returns over the past year. At the same time, 20 schemes in these categories posted negative returns.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Q1 show brightens outlook for MF firms; analysts expect stocks to gain

Premium

Choppy mkts dent equity MF inflows; investor count up only 5.2% in H1

Premium

MF investor growth slows to 5.2% in H1 2025 amid market volatility

Premium

Debt fund near ₹20 trillion milestone as flows revive and AUM durge

Premium

Equity MF schemes may soon be allowed to dabble in gold and silver

Topics :Markets NewsMarket LensEquity marketsMutual Funds industryMarketsMutual FundsSystematic investment plans

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story