Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund launches a low duration debt fund

Franklin Templeton (India) Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday launched a low duration debt fund that will primarily invest in short-term government and corporate debt securities. The fund will maintain a Macaulay duration between 6 and 12 months. “This scheme is ideal for both individual and institutional clients seeking asset class diversification and short-term investment solutions,” said Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton–India.

WhiteOak MF launches equity savings fund

WhiteOak Capital MF on Tuesday launched its Equity Savings Fund (ESF), a hybrid scheme investing in equity, arbitrage, and debt. ESFs are considered less volatile than pure equity funds due to their allocation to arbitrage and debt instruments. “With the potential for moderate and tax-efficient returns, this fund serves as a alternative to debtoriented mutual funds or traditional fixed-income instruments,” the fund house said.