Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Consistent in outperformance and holdings

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Consistent in outperformance and holdings

The fund's month-end assets under management increased to Rs 35,876 crore in April 2023, from Rs 21,765 crore in May 2020

CRISIL Research
Premium
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Consistent in outperformance and holdings

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, launched in May 2008, has featured in the top 30 percentile of the large-cap fund category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through March 2023.
The fund’s month-end assets under management increased to Rs 35,876 crore in April 2023, from Rs 21,765 crore in May 2020.

Anish Tawakley and Vaibhav Du­sad have been managing the fu­nd since 2018 and 2021, respectively.
The scheme’s investment obje­ctive is to generate long-term capital appreciation and income distribution to investors from a po­r­t­folio that is predominantly invested in equity and equity-related securities of large-cap companies.

Trailing returns
The fund has outperformed the benchmark (Nifty 100 Total Return Index) and its peers (funds ranked under the large-cap category in March 2023 CMFR) in the past one-, two-, three-, five-, seven-, and 10-year trailing periods.

To put this into perspective, Rs 10,000 invested in the fund on May 23, 2008, i.e., its inception, would have increased to Rs 71,330 on June 1, 2023, at an annualised rate of 13.96 per cent, compared with the category and the benchmark, which would have grown to Rs 44,813 (10.49 per cent per annum) and Rs 46,733 (10.84 per cent per annum), respectively.
A systematic investment plan is a disciplined mode of investing offered by mutual funds through which one can invest a certain amount at regular intervals.

A monthly investment of Rs 10,000 for the past 10 years in the fund, totalling Rs 12 lakh, would have grown to Rs 23.86 lakh (13.38 per cent annualised returns), compared with Rs 23.36 lakh (12.98 per cent annualised returns) in the benchmark as of June 1, 2023.
Portfolio analysis

In the past three years, the fund has made a predominant allocation to large-cap stocks (averaging 87.05 per cent).
Allocations to mid-cap and small-cap stocks averaged 6.64 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively.

The portfolio was diversified across 26 sectors. Banks dominated with an average allocation of 24.25 per cent, followed by software (12.70 per cent), petroleum produ­cts (8.70 per cent), finance (8.05 per cent), and automotive (6.63 per cent).
During the period under analysis, the fund took exposure to 103 stocks and held 33 consistently. The key contributing stocks to the portfolio were ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank. 


Also Read

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund: An outperformer in hybrid category

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches new debt fund for long-term

ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth

Mutual funds eye micro stars as broader equity market gathers pace

Sebi extends feedback window on MF expense ratio consultation paper

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

Mutual funds buy the dip in IT stocks; invest Rs 9,500 crore in 2023

In MFs' trading expense revamp, AMCs, brokerages see Rs 3.5k-cr blow

Topics :ICICI Prudential Mutual FundBluechip companiesMutual FundsMarketsNSEBSEInvestmentPersonal Finance

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:04 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story