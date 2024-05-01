IL&FS Mutual Fund on Wednesday said it has paid a little over Rs 600 crore to investors in its infrastructure debt fund.

The debt scheme -- IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Series 1C-- was redeemed on due date on April 30, making it a timely redemption, according to a statement issued by IL&FS Group.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The scheme redeemed Rs 606 crore against the original invested capital of Rs 275 crore delivering a return of 8 per cent per annum to the investors since inception.

IL&FS Mutual Fund (IDF), which is amongst the largest infra debt funds in the mutual fund format, had successfully redeemed schemes on time in January 2023.

Total funds returned to the investors of the mutual fund over the past five years are Rs 1,580 crore.

IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund is managed by IL&FS Infra Asset Management Ltd. The target investors for the fund are banks, pension funds, insurance companies, foreign investors, sovereign wealth funds and bilateral or multilateral associations.

In October 2018, Government of India, through Ministry of Corporate Affairs, took management control of IL&FS Group and appointed a new board in a move to control defaults and restore confidence and financial stability in capital markets.