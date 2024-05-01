Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / IL&FS MF pays Rs 600 crore to debt infra investors; makes timely redemption

IL&FS MF pays Rs 600 crore to debt infra investors; makes timely redemption

The debt scheme -- IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Series 1C-- was redeemed on due date on April 30, making it a timely redemption, according to a statement issued by IL&FS Group

Total funds returned to the investors of the mutual fund over the past five years are Rs 1,580 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IL&FS Mutual Fund on Wednesday said it has paid a little over Rs 600 crore to investors in its infrastructure debt fund.

The debt scheme -- IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Series 1C-- was redeemed on due date on April 30, making it a timely redemption, according to a statement issued by IL&FS Group.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The scheme redeemed Rs 606 crore against the original invested capital of Rs 275 crore delivering a return of 8 per cent per annum to the investors since inception.

IL&FS Mutual Fund (IDF), which is amongst the largest infra debt funds in the mutual fund format, had successfully redeemed schemes on time in January 2023.

Total funds returned to the investors of the mutual fund over the past five years are Rs 1,580 crore.

IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund is managed by IL&FS Infra Asset Management Ltd. The target investors for the fund are banks, pension funds, insurance companies, foreign investors, sovereign wealth funds and bilateral or multilateral associations.

In October 2018, Government of India, through Ministry of Corporate Affairs, took management control of IL&FS Group and appointed a new board in a move to control defaults and restore confidence and financial stability in capital markets.

Also Read

Liquid mutual funds outflow exceeds Rs 1.5 trillion in March, shows data

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Mutual funds bounce back in 2023 with Rs 9 trillion surge in asset base

Demand for spaces in malls pushed retail leasing to all-time high in 2023

Majority of states, union territories have single-digit MF penetration

Sebi board takes measures to curb fraudulent trades in mutual funds

Fund Pick: Nippon India Large Cap Fund leads from the front, says CRISIL

Mutual fund folio addition: Smaller towns steal a march over big cities

Invesco agrees to pay Rs 5 cr to Sebi for settlement in MF violation case

Small, midcap funds remain mutual fund investors' top choice in March

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IL&FSMutual Funds

First Published: May 01 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story