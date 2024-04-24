Invesco agrees to pay Rs 5 cr to Sebi for settlement in MF violation case

Invesco Asset Management, its chief executive officer Saurabh Nanavati, and four others have settled a matter with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) related to alleged violations of mutual fund and portfolio management norms.

The AMC and others have settled the matter by paying Rs 4.98 crore jointly under the settlement mechanism of Sebi. The market regulator has taken an undertaking that the systems have been put in place to prevent recurrence of similar lapses.

ALSO READ: Hinduja Group enters MF space as IIHL picks up 60% in Invesco AMC In an inspection conducted in 2021, the market regulator found that there was no clear segregation of activities between portfolio management activities and mutual fund activities of the firm.

Further, the PMS arm did not have adequate manpower and infrastructure, nor did it maintain an arm's length from the MF business.

“Inter-scheme transfers were executed and there were movements of securities/pre-arranged trades/layered trades between schemes of Invesco MF and PMS Advisory in violation of the provisions of Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations,” the regulator alleged in the show-cause issued in August 2023.

The AMC had filed for settlement without admitting or denying the findings of fact. Sebi has settled the matter after a recommendation from its High-Powered Advisory Committee.

Invesco Mutual Fund (MF) is the 17th-largest fund house in India with average assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 74,300 crore in the March quarter.

Earlier this month, Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) announced its entry into the asset management space with the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in the US-based Invesco’s domestic arm Invesco Asset Management India (IAMI).