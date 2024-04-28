Fund Pick: Nippon India Large Cap Fund leads from the front, says CRISIL

Nippon India Large Cap Fund, launched in August 2007, featured in the top 30th percentile of the largecap funds category of CRISIL Mutual Funds Ranking (CMFR) for the three consecutive quarters through March 2024. The fund’s month-end assets under management (AUM) increased from Rs 10,069 crore in March 2021 to Rs 24,378 crore in March 2024.

Sailesh Raj Bhan and Ashutosh Bhargava have been managing the fund since August 2007 and September 2021, respectively.

The scheme’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation and enable income distribution to investors through a portfolio that predominantly invests in equity and equity-related securities of largecap companies.



Trailing returns

The fund has consistently outperformed its peers (funds ranked under the largecap funds' category in March 2024 CMFR) and benchmark (NIFTY 100 TRI) in all the trailing periods (6 months, 1,3,5,7,10-year) under analysis.





To put this in perspective, an investment of Rs 10,000 in the fund on August 8, 2007 (fund inception), would have grown to Rs 80,296 on April 25, 2024, at an annualised rate of 13.26 per cent. In contrast, the same investment in the category and benchmark would have grown to Rs 62,031 (11.53 per cent) and Rs 65,311 (11.87 per cent), respectively.

A systematic investment plan (SIP) is a disciplined mode of investment offered by mutual funds through which one can invest a fixed amount at regular intervals. A monthly investment of Rs 10,000 for the past 10 years in the fund, totalling Rs 12 lakh, would have grown to Rs 29.78 lakh (17.35 per cent annualised return) compared with Rs 27.01 lakh (15.54 per cent) in the benchmark, as of April 25, 2024.