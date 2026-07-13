India-focused funds lose 60% of 2023-24 inflows; metal outflows ease: Elara

The report said India-focused funds have witnessed net outflows of $9 billion since the beginning of calendar year 2026, even as US equity funds attracted $27 billion of fresh inflows during the latest week, more than offsetting the $25 billion withdrawn over the previous two weeks. The divergence underscores investors' preference for US markets despite continued caution towards emerging market allocations, including India. India outflows persist despite US equity rebound

The report noted that Luxembourg accounted for the largest share of India-focused fund redemptions at $3.5 billion, followed by the United States ($2.4 billion) and Japan ($2.1 billion), while Ireland remained the only major fund domicile to largely avoid the current wave of selling.

The report also pointed to a shift in the global AI investment narrative. The broader AI ecosystem trade continues to lose momentum. GEM funds, which had increasingly become a proxy for the AI value-chain trade, continue to witness outflows. At the same time, foreign investors have resumed buying dedicated South Korea and Taiwan funds following the correction witnessed during April and May, albeit at a much slower pace than during the peak of the AI rally.

"The AI trade is becoming concentrated in a few direct beneficiaries rather than the broader ecosystem," said Elara Capital.

Brazil continued to witness persistent redemptions, signalling a loss of momentum in the commodity-led leg of the AI investment cycle.