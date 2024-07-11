Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kotak MF launches BSE PSU Index Fund; currently comprises 56 PSU stocks

BSE PSU Index has doubled in the last one year, owing to strong momentum in PSU stocks

Kotak Mahindra Bank
While individual PSU stocks may exhibit varying performance, this index-based approach allows investors to potentially benefit from the overall growth and reforms in the public sector: Devendra Singhal, Fund Manager, AMC | Photo: Bloomberg
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 7:02 AM IST
Kotak Mahindra AMC on Wednesday launched the BSE PSU Index Fund, a passive equity scheme that will replicate the BSE PSU Index. The index currently comprises 56 public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks across sectors.
 
Devender Singhal, Fund Manager at the AMC, said, "While individual PSU stocks may exhibit varying performance, this index-based approach allows investors to potentially benefit from the overall growth and reforms in the public sector.

As India continues its economic trajectory, this fund offers investors a chance to be part of that journey through a comparatively cost-effective and systematically managed investment vehicle". The BSE PSU Index has doubled in the last one year, owing to strong momentum in PSU stocks.

(Disclaimer: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

