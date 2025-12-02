Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Abakkus Mutual Fund to debut with flexi-cap scheme launch on December 8

Abakkus Mutual Fund to debut with flexi-cap scheme launch on December 8

New entrant Abakkus Mutual Fund will launch its first equity scheme, Abakkus FlexiCap Fund, on December 8, with Sanjay Doshi as fund manager and Sunil Singhania in an oversight role

Investors, mutual fund, DII
Mutual Funds (Representative image)
Abhishek Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
The newest entrant in the mutual fund (MF) industry, Abakkus MF, is set to launch its first equity scheme — Abakkus FlexiCap Fund — on December 8.
 
What investing framework will the fund follow and who will manage it?
 
The scheme will be managed in accordance with the asset manager’s MEETS framework, which blends management quality, earnings strength, structural opportunity and disciplined timing, said Sanjay Doshi, who will be managing the scheme.
 
What role will Sunil Singhania play at Abakkus MF?
 
The launch will mark the re-entry of veteran fund manager Sunil Singhania into the MF industry. However, he will not be directly managing the scheme and will largely operate in an oversight capacity as part of the investment committee.
 
What did Singhania say about Abakkus’s approach to equity investing?
 
“Abakkus firmly believes in bringing a focused, fundamentals-driven approach to equity investing. As a young AMC backed by decades of experience in managing listed equities, we see a clear opportunity to offer investors a differentiated flexi-cap strategy at a time when India’s growth story is strengthening,” Singhania said.
 

Topics :Company NewsMutual FundsMarket news

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

