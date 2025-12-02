Abakkus Mutual Fund to debut with flexi-cap scheme launch on December 8

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The newest entrant in the mutual fund (MF) industry, Abakkus MF, is set to launch its first equity scheme — Abakkus FlexiCap Fund — on December 8.

What investing framework will the fund follow and who will manage it?

The scheme will be managed in accordance with the asset manager’s MEETS framework, which blends management quality, earnings strength, structural opportunity and disciplined timing, said Sanjay Doshi, who will be managing the scheme.

What role will Sunil Singhania play at Abakkus MF?

The launch will mark the re-entry of veteran fund manager Sunil Singhania into the MF industry. However, he will not be directly managing the scheme and will largely operate in an oversight capacity as part of the investment committee.