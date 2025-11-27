Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Motilal Oswal Alternates plans maiden private credit fund worth ₹3,000 cr

Motilal Oswal Alternates plans maiden private credit fund worth ₹3,000 cr




Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Alternates, the alternative investment platform of financial services group Motilal Oswal, on Thursday said it is entering into private credit space, with a new fund that targets to mobilise Rs 3,000 crore.

This marks the group's entry into the country's fast-growing private credit market with a differentiated multi-pronged investment strategy, at a time when India's credit landscape is undergoing a structural shift.

In a statement, Motilal Oswal Alternates said it has initiated regulatory processes to launch its private credit arm.

"The maiden fund proposes to raise Rs 3,000 crore, including the green shoe option of Rs 1,500 crore," it added.

The proposed fund looks to invest in growth capital and special situation-oriented transactions.

Motilal Oswal Alternates has raised over Rs 23,000 crore across 11 private equity and real estate strategies and is poised to exceed $ 3.5 billion in assets under management over the next year with the addition of the private credit fund.

At present, it manages assets to the tune of $ 3.2 billion.

"Motilal Oswal Alternates has built a distinctive franchise in private equity and real estate over the last two decades, and now expanding into private credit is a natural evolution of our business strategy," Vishal Tulsyan, Executive Chairman, Motilal Oswal Alternates, said.

Rakshat Kapoor, Head-Private Credit at Motilal Oswal Alternates, believes that India's private credit market is relatively mature and growing rapidly. Mid-market corporates with strong operating track records are seeking flexible, non-dilutive growth capital suiting their financial needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsMotilal OswalCredit funds

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

