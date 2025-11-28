MFs' equity purchases scale a new high in 2025 amid strong inflows

Mutual funds’ net equity investments have touched Rs 4.6 trillion so far in calendar year 2025, the highest ever for any year and surpassing the previous record set in 2024.

The ongoing calendar year marks the fifth consecutive year of positive equity flows into the equity market from MFs.

The growing pace of MF investments, which has come on the back of strong flows from investors into MF schemes, has sustained despite a subdued market backdrop and persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). FPIs have withdrawn Rs 1.4 trillion from domestic equities.

“MFs and domestic investors alike have been a major force in the market in recent years with the pace of financialisation of savings picking up in the post- Covid period,” said Sriram BKR, senior investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

How have domestic flows shaped the market in 2025? The strong MF flows have been key to the equity market performance so far, especially given the FPI selling. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), which include domestic MFs, insurance companies and pension funds among others, have put in over Rs 7 trillion into the equity market so far. “DIIs, especially MFs, have absorbed much of the FPI selling, thereby lowering market volatility. ??This has led to choppy but range-bound trading, where the indices have avoided severe declines despite global and domestic uncertainties like trade war and geopolitical conflicts,” said Sunil Subramaniam, founder and chief executive officer of Sense and Simplicity.

Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex are up about 10 per cent so far in 2025. What is driving sustained MF inflows this year? According to Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital AMC, the surging flows into MFs are underpinned by a confluence of factors including young demography with better education, growing risk appetite, lower interest rates and digitisation. “In every market cycle there will be some who will have a mismatch of risk appetite and bad experiences but most of the above trends appear durable and to that extent one can be constructive about domestic flows not just via MFs but also through AIFs, PMS, insurance and pension funds,” he said.

How has MF ownership in equities evolved? The continued MF buying has pushed the equity holding of MFs to over Rs 50 trillion for the first time. At the end of October, equity assets stood at Rs 50.6 trillion, having doubled in a little over two years, shows data from Prime Database. “The robust flows induced buying by the MFs have lifted their ownership in listed companies to a multi-year high – and in turn led to DII ownership in listed companies overtaking the FPI ownership levels a couple of quarters ago,” said Sriram. The milestone underscores MFs’ standing as the most preferred route for equity market participation. The surge in MF ownership has come on the back of a growing investor base and the reliability of systematic investment plans (SIPs).

How strong have SIP and scheme inflows been in 2025? In calendar year 2025 (up to October), active equity schemes have drawn net inflows of Rs 2.9 trillion. In 2024, investors poured in Rs 3.9 trillion — more than twice the amount seen in 2022. SIP inflows, which witnessed a rare decline in early 2025 during the market correction, are again scaling new summits each month. In October, SIPs brought in Rs 29,529 crore. MFs now hold nearly 11 per cent of India’s total market capitalisation. What does rising domestic ownership mean for market stability?