MF Central to tighten third-party data access, says CAMS MD Anuj Kumar

Investors will have more control over the data being shared, says CAMS MD

Anuj Kumar, MD, CAMS
Anuj Kumar, MD, CAMS
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
MF Central will give investors more control over what data the platform shares with third-party applications as it plans to address the issues raised by the mutual fund (MF) industry, Anuj Kumar, managing director of CAMS, said on Wednesday.
 
The MF platform, which is jointly operated by registrars and transfer agents (RTAs) CAMS and KFin Technologies, faced pressure from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in September to stop sharing investor data directly with fintech applications.
 
Several online applications, especially those that offer guided mutual fund (MF) investments and loans against MFs, access investor data through MF Central. The platform provides the data by taking investor consent through one-time passwords (OTPs).
 
The issues with the current set-up, MF officials told Business Standard in September, are data security and the possibility of investors providing consent without realising. MF distributors also have an issue with this method as it provides an easy route for fintechs to acquire their clients.
 
MF Central was set up in 2021 by CAMS and KFin — the only two registrars and transfer agents (RTAs) of MFs in India — as a common platform for investors to execute financial as well as non-financial transactions across fund houses. Given its association with the RTAs, it can pull out consolidated investment data of all MF investors.
 

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

