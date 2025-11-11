Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Chhoti SIP rollout slowed by tech issues: Amfi chief Venkat N Chalasani

Chhoti SIP rollout slowed by tech issues: Amfi chief Venkat N Chalasani

Amfi says fund houses are facing difficulties tracking investor SIP registrations in real time, slowing adoption of the low-ticket investment scheme

systematic investment plan, SIP
premium
The regulator, along with industry stakeholders, had designed a subsidised cost structure for small-sized Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to make them viable for fund houses to accept low-ticket investments.
Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Chhoti SIP initiative, launched by the mutual fund industry in February 2025, has seen limited interest from fund houses due to technical challenges, said Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), on Tuesday.
 
What is the Chhoti SIP scheme and why was it launched?
 
The regulator, along with industry stakeholders, had designed a subsidised cost structure for small-sized Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to make them viable for fund houses to accept low-ticket investments. At present, several mid-sized and small fund houses do not offer such smaller SIP options.
 
What is causing the delay in Chhoti SIP adoption?
 
Under current rules, the reduced cost benefit is available only for the first three fund houses with which an investor registers a SIP under the Chhoti SIP category. However, tracking the number of fund houses linked to an investor’s Permanent Account Number (PAN) in real time has proven difficult.
 
Chalasani said this technical issue has slowed adoption but expressed optimism that participation will improve once the problem is resolved.
 
“Not that we have not started it, but the pace will pick up only after the technical issue is fixed,” he said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Equity MF flows drop to their lowest in four months on profit-taking

Premium

Smart beta funds lose traction on performance slump, shows data

Premium

MFs turn to covered call strategy to squeeze out gains in flat market

Premium

State Bank of India greenlights 6% stake sale in mutual fund arm via IPO

Premium

Mutual fund equity buying in October lowest in six months at ₹17,778 cr

Topics :SIPfinanceMutual FundsMarkets

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story