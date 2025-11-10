Smart beta funds lose traction on performance slump, shows data

Smart beta funds, which had seen a sharp rise in investor interest amid a slew of fund launches in 2023-24, have witnessed a decline in traction over the past year, with the formula-based schemes struggling to perform in a volatile market environment.

According to an analysis by DSP Mutual Fund (MF), the flows into smart beta funds, which has risen in recent years to about

9 per cent of the total equity MF flows in February 2025, is now down to less than 1 per cent.

These mutual fund (MF) schemes, often described as a middle ground between active and passive investing, track indices constructed using specific factors such as value, momentum, quality, low volatility, or size — rather than simply relying on market capitalisation like traditional index funds.