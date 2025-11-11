Equity MF flows drop to their lowest in four months on profit-taking

Equity mutual fund (MF) inflows eased for the third consecutive month in October, slipping 19 per cent month-on-month to Rs 24,690 crore. Industry players said the decline was on the back of profit-taking after a sharp run-up in the equity market, which took the benchmark indices closer to their record highs.

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) bucked the trend with flows rising to a new high of Rs 29,529 crore.

“The moderation in net inflows could be attributed to profit booking by investors given the sharp surge in the equity markets along with the festive season. While the pace of inflows softened, the overall trend continues to reflect sustained investor confidence in equities,” said Himanshu Srivastava, principal research analyst, Morningstar Investment Research India.

The decline in net inflows was a result of a 4 per cent drop in fresh investments and an 8 per cent jump in redemptions, shows data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). While most equity fund categories witnessed a decline in inflows, flexi-cap funds recorded a jump in collections. The category, which is at the cusp of becoming the largest equity fund segment, garnered nearly Rs 9,000 crore in October compared to Rs 7,000 crore in September. The inflows were supported by Rs 1,684 crore in new fund offering (NFO) collections. Inflows into debt and hybrid funds went up last month on the back of strong institutional flows and investors’ preference for lower-risk and asset-allocation products. Debt fund inflows stood at Rs 1.6 trillion in October compared to an outflow of Rs 1 trillion in September. Hybrid fund inflows were up nearly 50 per cent at Rs 14,156 crore.

“Hybrid funds, particularly arbitrage strategies, are seeing renewed interest as investors look to tactically park money for future equity deployment. Multi-asset is the other category that continues to see steady growth in net inflows. The passive segment remains strong, with index funds witnessing a 22 per cent uptick in flows,” said Suranjana Borthakur, head of distribution and strategic alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India). Passive funds together garnered Rs 16,668 crore, with the bulk of the flows going into gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). “Gold ETFs continued to attract steady investor interest in October 2025, with net inflows of Rs 7,743 crore, following record inflows of Rs 8,363 crore in September. The sustained momentum highlights investors’ continued preference for gold as a safe haven and portfolio diversifier, amid lingering geopolitical risks, global market volatility, and uncertainty around the interest rate trajectory of major central banks,” said Nehal Meshram, senior analyst – manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.