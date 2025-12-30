MF investor additions hit slow lane in 2025 as equity volatility bites

The pace of new investor additions by mutual funds (MFs) decelerated in 2025 as the equity market correction and a rise in volatility dimmed the appeal of equity schemes.

MFs added 5.8 million new investors in 2025, as of November 30, sharply lower than the record 10.6 million additions in calendar year 2024, though still higher than the 5.3 million added in 2023.

In percentage terms, investor growth in 2025 is likely to be the weakest in five years. The number of unique MF investors has risen by about 11 per cent so far this year and is unlikely to surpass the 15 per cent growth recorded in 2023.

The total number of unique investors is mapped by permanent account number registrations. At the end of November 2025, the industry had 58.4 million unique investors. Why did mutual fund investor additions slow in 2025? According to experts, the decline in new investor additions in recent months is largely due to volatility in the equity market. “The volatility in the stock markets since September 2024 has hurt the pace of accretion of new investors. The near-term performance of equity schemes, especially smallcap and midcap funds, has taken a hit. Even largecap funds have delivered only high single-digit returns,” said Sunil Subramaniam, a former MF executive and founder and chief executive officer of Sense and Simplicity.

The correction followed by a range-bound market has impacted equity MFs’ showing in past returns charts, especially the one-year performance. What happened to NFO-led investor additions this year? New fund offerings, which are also a key driver of new investor additions, witnessed a decline in investor interest this year. The industry raised Rs 63,631 crore through 222 new fund offerings in 2025, as of November, sharply lower than the nearly Rs 1.2 trillion collected through 239 launches in 2024. Did SIP inflows and folio growth remain resilient? However, subdued equity market sentiment had little impact on investment flows from existing investors, especially through the systematic investment plan route. SIP inflows crossed Rs 3 trillion for the first time in a calendar year in 2025.